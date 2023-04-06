(WANE) Attorney General Todd Rokita has again released a list of products recalled by the Consumer Protection Safety Commission in March.
“Spring has sprung and so have house projects,” Attorney General Rokita said. “That means making sure household products are working correctly. Hoosiers shouldn’t have to deal with faulty items. If you have one of the recalled products, stop using it immediately and pursue resolution from the manufacturer.”
Here’s a list of consumer products recalled in March:
PRO XL501 Chipper Shredders from DR Power Equipment
Docking Stations Sold with STIHL iMOW Robotic Lawn Mowers from STIHL Incorporated
Sportsman All-Terrain Vehicles from Polaris
Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 All-Terrain Vehicles from Textron Specialized Vehicles
Natural Gas Boilers from Burnham Commercial
Office Chairs from TJX
Patagonia Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Sets from Patagonia
Children’s Bamboo Plates from Primark
Relion Insight Series Lithium Batteries from Relion Battery
Classic Whimsy Children’s Pajamas from Smocked Runway
Multi-Purpose Kids Bike Helmets from Ouwoer Direct
Wakeboard Bindings from Active Sports
Soft Coolers and Gear Cases from YETI
Aprepitant Capsules and Lidocaine and Prilocaine Cream Prescription Drugs from Sandoz
Portable SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters from Vornado Air
Kindred Bravely Bamboo Nursing Hoodies from Akerson Enterprises
All Calico Critters Animal Figures and Sets Sold with Bottle and Pacifier Accessories from Epoch Everlasting Play
Bedsure Electric Heating Blankets and Pads from Bedshe International
Pure Outdoor Cooking System from Monoprice
Crib Bumpers from Meiling Hou
If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product. To view recalls issued prior to March, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website