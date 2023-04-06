(WANE) Attorney General Todd Rokita has again released a list of products recalled by the Consumer Protection Safety Commission in March. 

“Spring has sprung and so have house projects,” Attorney General Rokita said. “That means making sure household products are working correctly. Hoosiers shouldn’t have to deal with faulty items. If you have one of the recalled products, stop using it immediately and pursue resolution from the manufacturer.”  

Here’s a list of consumer products recalled in March:

PRO XL501 Chipper Shredders from DR Power Equipment 

Docking Stations Sold with STIHL iMOW Robotic Lawn Mowers from STIHL Incorporated 

Sportsman All-Terrain Vehicles from Polaris 

Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 All-Terrain Vehicles from Textron Specialized Vehicles 

Natural Gas Boilers from Burnham Commercial   

Office Chairs from TJX 

Patagonia Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Sets from Patagonia 

Children’s Bamboo Plates from Primark 

Relion Insight Series Lithium Batteries from Relion Battery 

Classic Whimsy Children’s Pajamas from Smocked Runway   

Multi-Purpose Kids Bike Helmets from Ouwoer Direct 

Wakeboard Bindings from Active Sports 

Soft Coolers and Gear Cases from YETI 

Aprepitant Capsules and Lidocaine and Prilocaine Cream Prescription Drugs from Sandoz 

Portable SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters from Vornado Air   

Kindred Bravely Bamboo Nursing Hoodies from Akerson Enterprises 

All Calico Critters Animal Figures and Sets Sold with Bottle and Pacifier Accessories from Epoch Everlasting Play   

Bedsure Electric Heating Blankets and Pads from Bedshe International 

Pure Outdoor Cooking System from Monoprice   

Crib Bumpers from Meiling Hou 

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.   To view recalls issued prior to March, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website