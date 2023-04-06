(WANE) Attorney General Todd Rokita has again released a list of products recalled by the Consumer Protection Safety Commission in March.

“Spring has sprung and so have house projects,” Attorney General Rokita said. “That means making sure household products are working correctly. Hoosiers shouldn’t have to deal with faulty items. If you have one of the recalled products, stop using it immediately and pursue resolution from the manufacturer.”

Here’s a list of consumer products recalled in March:

PRO XL501 Chipper Shredders from DR Power Equipment

Docking Stations Sold with STIHL iMOW Robotic Lawn Mowers from STIHL Incorporated

Sportsman All-Terrain Vehicles from Polaris

Arctic Cat Alterra 600 and Tracker 600 All-Terrain Vehicles from Textron Specialized Vehicles

Natural Gas Boilers from Burnham Commercial

Office Chairs from TJX

Patagonia Infant Capilene Midweight Base Layer Sets from Patagonia

Children’s Bamboo Plates from Primark

Relion Insight Series Lithium Batteries from Relion Battery

Classic Whimsy Children’s Pajamas from Smocked Runway

Multi-Purpose Kids Bike Helmets from Ouwoer Direct

Wakeboard Bindings from Active Sports

Soft Coolers and Gear Cases from YETI

Aprepitant Capsules and Lidocaine and Prilocaine Cream Prescription Drugs from Sandoz

Portable SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters from Vornado Air

Kindred Bravely Bamboo Nursing Hoodies from Akerson Enterprises

All Calico Critters Animal Figures and Sets Sold with Bottle and Pacifier Accessories from Epoch Everlasting Play

Bedsure Electric Heating Blankets and Pads from Bedshe International

Pure Outdoor Cooking System from Monoprice

Crib Bumpers from Meiling Hou

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product. To view recalls issued prior to March, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website