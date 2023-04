JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Jay County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) warned residents about a wanted man who was seen northwest of Portland, Indiana.

A Facebook post said authorities are looking for Zachary Ingram, who was last seen in or around Pennville, Indiana.

Authorities warned people not to approach Ingram.

Residents who have information on Ingram’s whereabouts should contact the JCSO at 260-726-8188.