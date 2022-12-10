(WANE) — Do it Best celebrated the holidays as well as their new space inside the Electric Works Campus earlier today.

Do It Best hosted a holiday open house for staff and their guests from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Guests were able to learn about the new Electric Works facilities while enjoying food from a variety of stations. The company officially moved into their new headquarters on Monday.

Communications Director Randy Rusk was excited to end their first week at Electric Works on a high note.

“What a great way to cap off the week than to host nearly 2,000 of our staff and their guests at our new headquarters,” Rusk said.

