BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – With the impending weather, Indiana Department of Resources officials have decided to close the Wonderland of Lights display at Ouabach State Park in Bluffton on Friday and Saturday.

The display is slated to be open Thursday night.

The following message was posted to the Ouabache State Park Facebook page on Wednesday:

Please note: The Wonderland of Lights will be open tonight and tomorrow night but closed Friday 12/23 and Saturday 12/24 due to the incoming weather. It will re-open December 25 and then nightly until December 31 from 6 to 9pm, $5 per vehicle (cash or check only). The safety of our volunteers, staff and visitors are top priority.

For questions email friendsofouabache@gmail.com or call 260-824-0926

Can’t make the event but still want to support the Friends group, mail donations to Friends of Ouabache, 4930 E. State Rd 201, Bluffton, IN 46714.