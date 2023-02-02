Photo of a brown trout provided by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources

The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife stocked roughly 4,500 brown trout into northern Indiana streams in early January.

Most fish ranged between 8 to 14 inches at the time of release. Indiana obtained the trout from Illinois last year when they were approximately 3 inches long. Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery in Walkerton raised the trout until they were close to an average of 10 inches long.

The six streams stocked included Pigeon River (Steuben/LaGrange counties), Solomon Creek (Elkhart County), Little Elkhart River (LaGrange/Elkhart counties), Rowe Eden Ditch (LaGrange/Elkhart counties), Cobus Creek (Elkhart County), and Little Kankakee River (LaPorte County).

The season for harvesting trout closed Dec. 31 of last year and will reopen April 29. Anglers can still enjoy fishing the newly stocked streams before then, but any trout caught must be released back into the water immediately.

Brown trout have the potential to live multiple years in northern Indiana trout streams. They will likely provide excellent fishing opportunities when the season reopens and will continue to do so annually.

Anglers 18 and older must have an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout. Learn more about purchasing a fishing license at on.IN.gov/huntfishlicenseretailers.