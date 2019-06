ALLEN CO., Ind. (WANE) Police are looking for a man who witnesses say killed his roommates cat back in 2018. The suspect is identified as 27-year-old Andrew Gibbs. He's described as 5'11", 150 lbs with brown hair and blues eyes.

Court documents show the incident took place in October of 2018. The cat's owner, Garan Galbreath says he left his home for work on October 4 around 10:30 p.m. He says Gibbs was drunk before leaving the house. Galbreath says his friend Karissa Sharon, who had just arrived at the home, said Gibbs was yelling at her and acting belligerent so she left around 12:30 a.m. on October 5. This left Gibbs in the home alone.