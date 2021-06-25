DNR recommends removing birdfeeders statewide due mysterious disease killing songbirds

Greenfinches and Goldfinches on and around a bird feeder. (Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has received reports of sick and dying songbirds from 15 counties statewide and is recommending that all Hoosiers remove their birdfeeders statewide.

The affected songbirds are showing neurological signs of illness as well as eye swelling and crusty discharge in 15 reported counties: Clark, Delaware, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, LaGrange, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Newton, St. Joseph, Union, Washington and Whitley.

DNR said it has sent several samples to the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory. All bird samples submitted have tested negative for avian influenza and West Nile virus. The final laboratory diagnostic results are pending.

The department is also working with the USGS National Wildlife Health Center to determine the birds’ cause of death.

The DNR is recommending the following steps statewide:

Use the DNR sick/dead wildlife reporting tool at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife to alert DNR staff.

Stop feeding birds until the mortality event has concluded.

Clean feeders and baths with a 10% bleach solution.

Avoid handling birds. If you need to handle birds, wear disposable gloves.

When removing dead birds, wear disposable gloves and place birds and gloves in a sealable plastic bag to dispose with household trash.

Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a precaution.

The DNR said additional information will be shared when final diagnostic results are received.