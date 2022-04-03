MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A hunting dog has been bitten by a wolf in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources says the dog and another beagle were being trained Tuesday by their owner near a trailhead in Marquette when the attack occurred. The dog was baying at a rabbit about 200 yards off a trail when the wolf bit it on a hind leg.

DNR spokesman John Pepin described the wolf’s behavior as normal. The dog was expected to recover.

Pepin says the wolf did not act aggressively toward the hunter. The wolf is part of a known pack that has been in the area more than 15 years.