INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – With the deer reduction zone season underway and the Indiana archery season beginning Oct. 1, the Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to stay safe with various tips.

The deer hunting seasons run through Jan. 31, 2023, and it is estimated that more than 300,000 people will participate in some form of deer hunting throughout the state in that span, according to the department of natural resources.

Hunters should follow some of the following safety tips.

Before the hunt:

Read and understand the tree stand manufacturer’s instructions.

Check tree stands and equipment for wear, fatigue and cracks or loose nuts or bolts, paying particular attention to parts made of material other than metal.

Practice at ground level.

Learn how to properly wear your full-body safety harness.

During the hunt

Wear your full-body safety harness.

Use tree stand safety rope.

Make certain to attach your harness to the tree before leaving the ground, and that it remains attached to the tree until you return to the ground.

Maintain three points of contact during ascent and descent.

Use boots with non-slip soles.

Use a haul line to raise and lower firearms, bows and other hunting gear.

Make sure firearms are unloaded, action is open and safety is on before attaching them to the haul line.

Additional tips: