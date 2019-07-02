DNR Conservation Officers stress life jacket safety

While you will see many boats on the lake for the Fourth of July, DNR Conservation Officers will also be out ensuring safety.

One thing Conservation Officers are stressing is life jacket safety. Indiana law states that there must be one personal flotation device readily accessible to every person on a watercraft.

Sgt. Patrick Heidenreich said it is important for the life jacket to be the appropriate size for the intended wearer.

“They should be properly fastened, and they should be of the appropriate size for the intended wearer, so if you have an adult PFD, personal flotation device, then you wouldn’t expect that to be put on a child. It is important that it is of the appropriate size of the intended wearer,” Sgt. Heidenreich said.

DNR conservation officers will be patrolling the lakes, also watching for alcohol consumption. While it is legal to consume alcohol on a boat, it is illegal to operate intoxicated.

“It is not illegal to consume alcohol on a boat, however it is illegal to operate a motorboat while intoxicated. If you’re going to go out and have alcohol on your boat, we strongly encourage that you have a designated operator for your boat. The penalty is no different than if you get pulled over for operating while intoxicated in a car on land,” Sgt. Heidenreich said.