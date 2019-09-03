DNR: 2 dead, 3 missing after boat capsizes on White River

Morgan County, Ind. (WANE) — Crews resumed searching the White River in Morgan County early Tuesday morning for three people whose john boat capsized Monday night.

The 911 call was received by Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said seven people were in the boat just downstream of the IPL dam on White River near Martinsville. For reasons unknown at this time, the boat capsized, throwing all the occupants into the river. Some of the people on shore jumped in the river to assist those who had fallen out of the boat. Some of these victims were able to make it to shore and others were pulled to shore by emergency responders.

Two of the occupants were pulled from the river and transported to local hospitals. Both of those victims, ages 73 and 6, were later pronounced deceased.

The three individuals who are still missing have been identified as 32-year-old Antonio Sanchez-Maldonado, 63 year-old Niseforo Sanchez, and 40 year-old Rigoberto Conchas.

Indiana Conservation Officers are being assisted by Morgan County Sheriff Department, Martinsville Fire Department, Morgan County EMA, Green Township Fire, Brown Township Fire, Gregg Township Fire, Brooklyn Fire, Paragon Fire, Harrison Township Fire and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.