FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne first responders were called to 1008 St. Joseph Blvd. near the confluence of the three rivers Sunday night after reports that someone may be in the water.

According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, someone was seen sitting on the bridge on St. Joseph Blvd. and a homeless man under the bridge reported that he heard a splash.

The FWFD dive team is searching the river with thermal imaging cameras and underwater sonar.

Several fire trucks and ambulances could be seen at the scene as well as a drone flying up above.

A spokesman said nothing has been found at this time.

This is a developing story. Any additional details will be added to this story as they become available.