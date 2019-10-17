Disturbance leads to fatal shooting at Waynedale apartment complex

Fort Wayne police investigate a fatal shooting at the Bluffton Park Apartments in Waynedale on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Witnesses told police they heard a disturbance between two men before hearing gunshots.

WAYNEDALE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one man dead early Thursday morning.

Police, medics, and fire crews responded to Bluffton Park Apartments in the 2900 block of Boardwalk Circle around 1:30 a.m. That’s off of Bluffton Road, just north of Airport Expressway in Wayndale.

Police officials said they’re still trying to figure out exactly what led to the shooting, but witnesses told them they heard some kind of disturbance between two men, then multiple gunshots.

When police and medics arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds outside of one of the apartments.

Medics initially took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. When they got to the hospital, staff there pronounced the man dead.

According to police, they have a person of interest in custody, but no arrests have been made. Detectives were interviewing the alleged shooter at the police station Thursday morning.

Detectives were also going door-to-door around the apartment complex to gather witness statements that might shed more light on the situation. There is also security video at the apartments that police plan to examine.

Crime scene technicians pulled up to the scene and began collecting evidence as well.

Police did not release the name of the person of interest or the man who died in the shooting. That information is expected to be released at a later time.