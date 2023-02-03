FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person described as a ‘disgruntled customer’ caused the Walmart located on Lima Road on Fort Wayne’s north side to be temporarily evacuated Thursday evening according to Fort Wayne police.

Police were sent to the store just after 7 p.m. after a person pulled out a gun and pointed it in the air. When police arrived, Walmart loss prevention personnel believed the person was still in the store so the building was evacuated.

A review of surveillance video showed that the person had left the store before police arrived.

No one was hurt in the incident.