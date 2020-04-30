‘Discarded smoking materials’ blamed for house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two Fort Wayne homes were damaged by a fire Wednesday evening.

Fire crews responded to 1229 West Oakdale Drive just before 7 p.m. That’s near Broadway and Bluffton Road.

When they got there, the back porch and roof were on fire, and flames were starting to extend to a neighboring house.

Firefighters quickly searched the home for victims and extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes.

In order to limit further fire damage to the home, multiple crews had to do extensive overhaul work on the structure.

The only person inside the home was able to get out safely before fire crews arrived. Firefighters also rescued one pet from inside.

Fire investigators determined the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials.