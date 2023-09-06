FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another option for sweet treats is coming to northwest Fort Wayne thanks to Dirty Dough cookies.

Dirty Dough has a location “coming soon” to 1525 W. Dupont Road, according to the company’s website, although little else is known about the future storefront.

The sweet shop offers “one-of-a-kind” cookies that feature filling inside the dough along with layers and “mix-ins,” making the cookies “proudly unique, inside and out.”

Future location of Dirty Dough Cookies in Fort Wayne A box labeled “Dirty Dough” sits inside future storefront Building permit for Dirty Dough Cookies

The building permit is posted on the door confirming the cookie chain is on the way, between OrangeTheory Fitness and the post office.

Dirty Dough also rotates some of its offerings on a weekly basis similar to Crumbl Cookies.