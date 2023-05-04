FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has made a statement in response to the allegations against a former teacher at Bishop Luers High School who was accused of having sex with three students.

On Wednesday, WANE 15 contacted the Diocese, and a statement emailed to us Thursday confirmed Jordan Miller was employed as a teacher from 2016-2018. The school did not confirm if he was a coach.

Miller is accused of having sexual relationships with three high school students, starting in 2018 when he taught at Bishop Luers.

WANE 15 also spoke with Canterbury School and confirmed he was a coach there from 2020-2022.

Here’s the statement from the Diocese:

Jordan M. Miller was employed as a teacher at Bishop Luers High School from 2016-2018. Consistent with established policy, Bishop Luers High School has cooperated with law enforcement in their investigation. Because of the current state of this matter, it would be inappropriate to make further comment at this time.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend stands firm in its commitment to investigate any allegation of sexual abuse against any employee of the Diocese and to listen to and support anyone who has been abused. If you or someone you know was abused as a child or young person by an adult, you are encouraged to notify proper civil authorities of that abuse. In addition, if the alleged abuser was a priest, deacon, or lay employee of the Diocese, you are encouraged to contact Mary Glowaski, Victim’s Assistance Coordinator and Assistant to the Bishop in Pastoral Care, at mglowaski@diocesefwsb.org or 260-399-1458.

Allen County prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged Miller, now 33, with a Level 5 felony count of child seduction where there was sexual intercourse and a Level 6 felony count of child seduction that involved touching.

WANE 15 has reached out to the Indiana Department of Education to see if Miller has a valid teaching license.