Diocese explain plan to return students back to Catholic schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As many public schools continue to work on and finalize plans to get students back to school, the Diocese Schools of Fort Wayne and South Bend are looking to take similar precautions to keep students safe.

The Diocese has 13 schools in Allen County, two of them high schools, and served over five thousand students last year.

They said their goal is to offer both in-person and a virtual option, but that could transition to fully virtual if necessary.

Before they created a plan, they surveyed parents, faculty, administrators and staff to help develop data and information.

“Then we had over 40 individuals on a committee to develop a back to school plan templeat, that template was very comprehensive. Allen County health department called it thorough and complete. Each one of our schools took that template and indvidualized it for the indiviual needs,” Dr. Joe Brettnacher, Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Fort Wayne and South Bend, said.

Parents will be responsible for making sure their children conduct daily health screenings before entering a school building and kids will be required to wear a mask. Social distancing will be applied and each school will have a designated area for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.