Dinner to benefit family of Ivy Tech standout baseball player killed after crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Area residents are invited to enjoy a meal Saturday that benefits the family of a standout Ivy Tech baseball player who died from injuries he sustained in a 2019 car crash.

The benefit will include $10 chicken dinner by B&D BBQ, a raffle, a silent auction and live entertainment. Serving will begin at 3 p.m. at the Kendallville Elks Lodge, located on 120 Weston Ave.

Andrew Carpenter was 21 years old and played baseball at Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne when he died, after spending 10 days on life support.

Investigators said a drunk driver hit the vehicle Carpenter was in on Coliseum Boulevard, killing him and injuring three other people.

All proceeds from Saturday’s benefit will go toward the Carpenter family.