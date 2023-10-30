FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Republican mayoral candidate and current Fort Wayne city councilman Tom Didier announced a major change he would make to the Fort Wayne Police Department if he’s elected as mayor next week.

At a Monday press conference, Didier said he would promote current Deputy Chief of Police Mitch McKinney and make him the new chief, replacing current chief Steve Reed.

Mayoral candidate Tom Didier poses with Deputy Chief of Police Mitch McKinney

McKinney is the president of the Fraternal Order of Police Wayne Lodge 14. He also ran as a Republican for Allen County Sheriff in 2022, but lost to current Sheriff Troy Hershberger in the May primary.

Reed has been the Fort Wayne chief since 2016. He said at the conference that his policing philosophy is, “Facts matter and people matter.”

“His personification of who he is as a person is very much as you can tell, electric,” Didier said, explaining he would appoint McKinney because he has known him for a lifetime and he trusts him.

“I want people to understand, this is the number one priority in Fort Wayne: public safety,” Didier said, commending McKinney’s efforts with community-oriented policing on the city’s southeast side and saying he wants to see it implemented all over the city.

“That way we’re teaching the officers what we expect of them in regards to the public and what their needs are, and Mitch is going to make that happen.”

A spokesman for Mayor Tom Henry’s campaign said they will release a statement reacting to this announcement.

WANE 15 has also requested a response from Reed through FWPD’s public information officer.