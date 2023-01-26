FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may not realize it, but if you live or own a business in Fort Wayne, there’s a city ordinance requiring you to clear the sidewalk of snow. In fact, the way the ordinance reads, that snow should be cleared by 9 a.m.
While Neighborhood Code Enforcement isn’t going around checking to see who hasn’t shoveled their walks, people can register complaints with 311. The complaints are then reviewed by the City of Fort Wayne’s Right of Way division. Violators can be fined, but that’s rare.
Here’s how the ordinance reads:
REMOVAL OF ICE, SNOW AND DIRT
Every owner or occupant of any house or other building, and the owner or proprietor, lessee or persons entitled to possession of any vacant lot, and every person having charge of any church, jail, public hall or other public building in the city, shall, during the winter season and during the time snow shall continue on the ground, by 9:00 a.m. every day clean the sidewalk in front of such house or building, and in front of which lot, from snow or ice, and keep it conveniently free thereof during the day. He shall also, at all times, keep such sidewalk clear from all dirt or filth, or other obstruction or encumbrance, so as to allow citizens to use the sidewalk in an easy and commodious manner.City of Fort Wayne Ordinance