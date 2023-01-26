FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may not realize it, but if you live or own a business in Fort Wayne, there’s a city ordinance requiring you to clear the sidewalk of snow. In fact, the way the ordinance reads, that snow should be cleared by 9 a.m.

While Neighborhood Code Enforcement isn’t going around checking to see who hasn’t shoveled their walks, people can register complaints with 311. The complaints are then reviewed by the City of Fort Wayne’s Right of Way division. Violators can be fined, but that’s rare.

Here’s how the ordinance reads:

REMOVAL OF ICE, SNOW AND DIRT