FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new development combining residential, retail, and dining is planned along the St. Marys River near Promenade Park.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division announced Friday that Indianapolis-based developer Barrett & Stokely Inc. is set to invest $51 million in a private development project northwest of Promenade Park.

Located on the 2.28-acre site known as “The Wedge”, plans include to construct apartments, townhomes, retail space, outdoor dining and parking on the north side of the river.

Land at Wells and Ewing streets is shown. (Google Maps)

“Barrett & Stokely have been great partners with the City and we are thrilled that they want to continue to invest in Fort Wayne,” said Jonathan Leist, Deputy Director of Redevelopment. “They have proven their ability to design and deliver high-quality projects that add to the fabric of our Riverfront. We look forward to the completion of another stunning addition to our City in partnership with Barrett & Stokely.”

Proposed construction is expected to begin in 2023.