Details revealed in new downtown complex

This is the view of the proposed Ashberry from Main St. and Maiden Ln.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The details have been revealed of a proposed five-story mixed-use downtown building. The Ashberry building would rise along Maiden Lane, between Main and Berry Streets, next to 202 Metro.

WANE 15 News first reported in May, 2018 that discussions were happening for the construction of the building which would include office and parking space.

Primary development plans show a proposed parking garage would include 353 spots, replacing a parking lot that holds 108 cars across the boutique hotel, being constructed now.

The project would mean the demolition of the Independent Order – Odd Fellows building along Berry Street and a small garage behind it.

The construction comes after CBRE Sturges put millions in giving the neighboring building at Harrison and Berry a face-lift. The top two floors of the building were transformed into condos. The first floor was converted to allow space for restaurants and an updated bank branch.

A view of the proposed Ashberry building from above. It sits along Maiden Lane Between Main and Berry Streets.

The development plan should be discussed in the September Plan Commission meeting.