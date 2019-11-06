Deputy hurt when SUV hits deer

A Wells County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was damaged in a crash with a deer early Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (Wells County Sheriff’s Department via Facebook)

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Wells County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized Wednesday morning after his vehicle hit a deer and crashed.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on S.R. 218, south of Bluffton. The sheriff’s department said Deputy Jeff McClish was headed eastbound on S.R. 218 when he hit a deer.

The SUV veered off the road and into a field. It sustained heavy front-end damage.

McClish was taken to Bluffton Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

The deer was killed.