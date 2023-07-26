DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Three people suffered injuries Wednesday evening after a vehicle malfunction caused a crash south of Butler, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

At approximately 6:09 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of state roads 101 and 8 on reports of a crash.

According to the DCSO, 45-year-old Robert Mills was stopped while facing north on State Road 101 when his vehicle’s accelerator malfunctioned, causing his vehicle to enter the intersection despite unsuccessful attempted to utilize his brakes.

As Mills crept into the intersection, another vehicle driven by 71-year-old Glen Cook drove west through through the intersection and crashed into Mills’ vehicle.

(Photo provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office) (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Mills suffered from rib pain and a laceration to his arm, and Cook suffered from a head injury, back pain and cuts and scrapes, according to the DCSO.

A passenger in Cook’s vehicle, 59-year-old Crystal Cook, suffered a laceration to the head along with cuts and scrapes.

Both vehicles were a “total loss,” according to the DCSO.