Demonstraters reflect on how downtown Floyd protests have changed since early unrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Demonstraters took to the courthouse lawn for an eighth day to protest the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Protesters returned to the Allen County Courthouse in protest of the death of George Floyd and to support the Black Lives Matter cause. Some have been out protesting every day since the first protest on May 29.

“I’ve been out here since last Friday, every day,” said Sevio. “The people are angry, the people are upset. There is a world-wide outcry for change and that’s what we’re out here fighting for.”

According to Sevio, the atmosphere at the protests has calmed down in the last week but he said he believes the reason protests turned south last weekend because emotions were high, and he feels police did not try to calm them.

“The first couple days the fire in the hearts of the people was very strong and I feel like police escalated situations,” said Sevio.

Police made 109 arrests between Friday night and Sunday night but have not made any in the days since. Another protester, Rosemary Gardens, said he has been out every day since Friday as well and from what he has seen people have been working to direct focus back to the reason they’re out there in the first place.

“We’ve been doing a good job of keeping everybody calm and collected and trying to direct their focus to the actual cause that we’re here out here [for], and just not to get distracted by or let our emotions overpower,” said Gardens.

While the protests have become more peaceful, protester Brian Oo said that those holding their signs up along the barricades are just energized to have their voices heard.

“I can’t stay silent about the situation no more,” said Oo. “It definitely does feel positive out here. You can really feel the energy out here. A lot of people really do care about what’s going on out here.”

Oo said while he has been out at all the protests up to this point, going forward he will not be able to because of work obligations. However, he said he would find other ways to support the cause such as signing petitions and getting information out. Sevio also reiterated the importance of supporting the Black Lives Matter cause outside of the protests.

“As long as we keep this message out here and we don’t forget why we’re out here: for legislative change,” Sevio. “This is one step but the biggest change goes on in the courthouse, you know? Legislative change is what we’re really fighting for.”

“We are the generation of change and we’re finally doing what we’re supposed to,” said Oo.

Protesters left the courthouse aroudn 7:00 pm amid rumors of outside instigators and moved to the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge.