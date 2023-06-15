FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A significant chunk of local history will disappear by the end of June when four buildings from the former Fort Wayne Bible College come down.

Three buildings – Schultz Hall, Bethany Hall and the Oakwood Apartments – are slated to be demolished in the 800 block of West Rudisill Boulevard.

Hausser Hall, an 18,000 square foot limestone dorm and chapel, is also being torn down. It was built in 1963 when the campus was known as the Fort Wayne Bible College. The chapel with its modern, winged roof lines and ornamental flying buttresses is indicative of that architectural era.

Bethany Hall

Bethany Hall side entrance

Oakwood Apartments

back of Schultz Hall

Schultz Hall stairwell

Schultz Hall fan brickwork

Hausser Hall on south campus

Hausser Hall 1963 chapel

The original college building, Schultz Hall, clad in red brick with fan detail above the windows, was built in 1904.

The demolition of the buildings “is scheduled to take place at the end of June based on permitting and weather,” an email from Rachel Bobilya of Via Developments LLC said. “The work will take approximately three months.”

The email, sent to members of the the historic South Wayne neighborhood associations, was dated May 23. Via is the development arm of Ambassador Enterprises, headquartered off East Dupont Road.

The property has always been a Christian-oriented college, first as Summit Christian College in 1904, then the Fort Wayne Bible Institute and in 1950, Fort Wayne Bible College until Taylor University acquired the campus in 1992, according to online records.

After Ambassador acquired the property in 2011, the owners proposed turning the dorms into low-income housing, but the City Council nixed the idea after local residents complained.

The North Campus, as the three buildings are known, looks to be in disrepair with weeds sprouting from the parking lot and windows boarded up with plywood. Molding on the period doorway of Bethany Hall appears to be rotting, although two outdoor lighting fixtures have escaped destruction.

Both campuses total about 25 acres which means the south campus, actively used for commercial and office purposes, is about 21 acres, according to records from the Allen County Assessor’s Office. Total value of the south campus is $5.7 million; the north campus, $192,000.

Although Ambassador Properties and its subsidiary, Via Developments, were contacted for this story, neither has yet responded.