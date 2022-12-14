FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A fixture on Allen County’s north side for more than 100 years is in the process of being demolished. Crews began the tear down of the former Byron Health Center facility located just north of Carroll Road off of Lima Road Tuesday evening.

Back in July, the Allen County Commissioners approved the installation of a fence around the facility in anticipation of the demolition.

According to the Byron Wellness Community website, the land the structure being demolished sits on was home to the Allen County Poor House beginning in 1916. An anti-tuberculosis tent hospital was constructed on the site which later became known as Irene Byron Hospital. Byron worked with the Anti-Tuberculosis League and died while serving in World War I.

In 1966 the facility became licensed as a nursing home known as the Allen County Health Center and in 1974 it was merged with the Irene Byron Hospital to become the Byron Health Center which boasted a 500 bed capacity. In the 1990s the Allen County Commissioners signed an agreement to allow Recovery Health Systems to operate the facility.

In 2020, operations moved to a brand new facility on Beacon Street near Parkview Randallia hospital. The building also served as a work release facility for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department for a time.

Once the demolition is complete, the land will be sold.