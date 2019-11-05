Party leaders believe heated mayoral race will energize interest in 2019 municipal election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday morning, polls across WANE 15’s viewing area will open for voting the 2019 municipal elections.

Both parties have been pounding the pavement to get voters out to the polls. According to leaders from both parties, the heated mayor’s race is what is energizing interest in the elections.



“I do think that the interest in the election is quite high,” said Steve Shine, Allen County Republican Party chairman. “We have seen a surge in both absentee ballots and early voting far more than what we had in the last municipal election in 2015.”

Shine believes the businessman turned mayoral candidate Tim Smith is what has republican voters excited.

“There is a hunger for a change in administration, electing somebody to the same position four times in a row is quite a tough task,” said Shine. “People like new blood, new ideas, fresh ideas and I think that has generated a lot of interest in this year’s campaign for the republican side.”

As for the democrats, they are trying to get Mayor Tom Henry elected for a fourth term while adding more democrats to city council.

“We’re making sure that we are continuing to contact voters to make sure they turn out to vote to reelect mayor Henry,” said Brandon Blumenherst, Allen County Democratic party Vice Chairman. ” But also help elect a lot of our city council.”

Voters in Fort Wayne will cast their ballots in only about a handful of races Tuesday. However, party leaders are confident turnout will be high.

“Our party is doing a lot of voter outreach obviously,” said Blumenherst. “Over the next 24 hours we’re going to be seeing the most voters outreach among both parties,so we’re just trying to get a leg up making sure we are talking to as many voters as possible.”

Polls in Indiana will open at 6:00 am Tuesday Morning and will close at 6:00 pm. Polls in Ohio will open from 6:30 am and close at 7:30 pm. To check if you’re registered to vote and to find your polling location, CLICK HERE.