FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As a part of their newest changes to their flight schedule, Delta Air Lines is reducing flights between Fort Wayne and Detroit. Delta hasn’t been able to confirm to WANE 15 when this goes into effect, but thepointsguy.com reported the change will happen on October 5.

Delta confirmed to WANE 15 that flights to and from Detroit will be reduced. Industry-wide staffing shortages in different areas are partially responsible for the change.

The Insider and The Points Guy report that this is one of five regional routes that are being cut. The full list of cut routes they reported are:

Detroit (DTW) to Allentown, Pennsylvania (ABE) — ends Sept. 11.

Detroit (DTW) to Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CID) — ends Oct. 5.

Detroit (DTW) to Dayton, Ohio (DAY) — ends Oct. 5.

Detroit (DTW) to Fort Wayne, Indiana (FWA) — ends Oct. 5.

Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) to Moline, Illinois (MLI) — ends Oct. 5.

WANE 15 reached out to Fort Wayne International Airport late Wednesday night as is waiting for a response.