DELPHI, Ind. – Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen arrived in court Thursday morning for a hearing in Carroll County.

Allen faces two counts of murder in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Thursday’s hearing was slated to start at 10 a.m. at the Carroll County courthouse in Delphi. Judge Fran Gull from Allen County was assigned to the case after Benjamin Diener, a Carroll County judge, recused himself from the case last year.

Gull is expected to hear from defense attorneys and prosecutors regarding several motions.

Allen’s defense team filed a motion to suppress certain evidence from the case. While the motion is under seal, the court revealed it involves ballistics.

The probable cause affidavit unsealed in November 2022 indicated that investigators found an unspent round near the girls’ bodies. A forensic expert determined the bullet had been ejected from Allen’s Sig Sauer Model P226.

Another topic of the hearing: a motion to reconsider safekeeping order. This has to do with Allen being housed at a Department of Correction facility instead of a local jail. His attorneys had previously asked for Allen to be moved to a different facility, saying his physical and mental health have been in decline since his arrest.

Another motion involves due process to make sure Allen’s legal rights are protected and that he receives no prejudicial or unequal treatment.

It’s also possible Allen’s bail may be discussed during the hearing, although the court said it was unlikely for that to happen. Thursday’s hearing was originally scheduled as a bail hearing before being changed to cover the motion to suppress and other issues.