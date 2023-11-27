INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The judge overseeing the Delphi killings trial, along with Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, filed responses Monday with the Indiana Supreme Court answering challenges that the special judge should be thrown off the case.

Special Judge Fran Gull, the Allen Superior Court judge appointed to oversee the trial of Richard M. Allen, faced a deadline Monday to respond to a motion that sought to have Gull removed from the proceedings – partially for her handling of the departure of Allen’s defense team.

Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi were on Allen’s defense team from November 2022 to October 2023, when the two were dropped from the case.

Allen’s motion argued Gull had ruled against Allen’s constitutional rights by removing the defense team and that Gull should be replaced.

According to court documents, Gull and Rokita felt Baldwin and Rozzi were negligent lawyers. They talked to the public when they claimed they would not and Baldwin allowed evidence to leak, according to responses filed Monday.

Ultimately, Gull allowed Rozzi and Baldwin to step down as Allen’s counsel during a closed-door meeting instead of removing them publicly, both Gull and Rokita’s legal team wrote in court documents.

Rozzi, however, has contested this, and tried to remain as Allen’s lawyer.

“In disqualifying Relator’s counsel, Respondent did not violate an absolute duty,” Gull’s response read to Allen’s motion in trying to remove her and keep his legal team. “…Whether Relator’s counsel withdrew or were removed, this Court should deny the Petition.”

Rokita and Gull both said in their filings Baldwin and Rozzi were both ineffective, citing false information the lawyers provided to the Court among examples of negligence that Gull’s response listed.

Gull was appointed in 2022 to oversee the trial of Richard Allen, accused of two counts of murder in the deaths of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German, who were found dead near Delphi in 2017.

The case, which is being heard in Carroll County, has garnered national attention.