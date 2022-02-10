DELPHI, Ind. (WANE) It’s been nearly five years since Abigail Williams and Liberty German went missing while spending time on a trail near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi, Indiana during a day off from school.

The following day, February 14, 2017, the bodies of the two girls were found. Police quickly determined they had been killed. So far they have not revealed any details regarding how they were killed.

As the anniversary approaches, Indiana State Police want the public to know authorities are still actively working to find the killer and they continue to ask for tips.

A sketch based on video captured from Libby’s cellphone of the suspected killer was released to the public and later updated. An audio of the killer saying what sounds like “down the hill,” was also released.

In December 2021, Indiana State Police released images from a social media profile for “anthony_shots” on Instagram and Snapchat. The account had been used to solicit nude photos from underage girls, police said.

Investigators are again asking anyone who may have communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact them. For example, investigators want to know when the communication took place with anthony_shots, how it took place, what social media applications the account used, and if anthony_shots attempted to meet or obtain your address. Anyone with saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile, should include them in the tip.

Kegan Kline

The person linked to the “anthony_shots” profile is in custody—a man named Kegan Kline who faces more than two dozen charges in connection with a child exploitation investigation. He’s being held in the Miami County Jail.

Kline admitted to contacting underage girls on social media and soliciting nude photos, according to court documents. He told police he had about 100 photos and 20 videos of a sexually explicit nature.

According to court documents that have been heavily redacted, police executed a search warrant related to Kline’s case on Feb. 25, 2017—more than a week after the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact law enforcement by utilizing the TIP HOTLINE: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or (765) 822-3535. Provide as much information as you possibly can. For example, the name of the person of interest, their date of birth or approximate age, physical description, address, vehicle information, why they could be involved, and if they have a connection to Delphi.

We continue to diligently seek the justice so honorably owed to Abby, Libby, their respective families, and our dedicated, local community. To that end, I want to stress that the investigation is still quite active and is NOT a cold case. We also continue to encourage the submission of valid and valuable information which will help us to attain the goal of justice for our precious Abby and Libby. Thank you to all who have come alongside us in our ongoing efforts. Sheriff Tobe Leazenby

Indiana State Police confirm there is still a dedicated, multi-jurisdictional team working on the case every day, which includes two Carroll County detectives, two Indiana State Police detectives, and other law enforcement officers.