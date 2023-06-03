FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With less than three weeks left of their campaign, the Junior Auburn Main Street team is less than six thousand short of their goal.

Water fountains with bottle fillers will be added to parks

Junior Main Street is comprised of DeKalb High School students, in affiliation with Auburn Main Street. Whose goal is to improve the community. Both organizations are collaborating to increase water accessibility within all Auburn parks.

As mentioned on their campaign page, the current water reciprocals need to be updated to be ADA-compliant, as well as efficient for daily use. The new water fountains will include a water bottle refill station, to ensure water stays free and accessible.

In a newsletter, Auburn Main Street stated that to install and purchase all water stations a total of $35,000 is needed. However, with a matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, if $17,500 is raised they will match that; equaling the $35,000 total.

This campaign is all-or-nothing, meaning if they do not get all $17,500 by June 22, they will not collect any donations.

WANE.com reached out to Auburn Main Street for an update on their campaign. Executive Director, Ann Finchum revealed that the funds will be matched even more. If the goal is reached more improvement projects will be done for the Auburn area.

In addition to being matched by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, funds will also be matched through the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program. This is a big win for our community and a real incentive for us to meet our goal. Please consider giving, any amount will help us reach our goal! Ann Finchum, Auburn Main Street Executive Director

If Junior Auburn Main Street collects more than $35,000; the remainder of the funds will go towards upgrading the elements of park bathrooms. Such as adding mirrors, hand washing stations, hand drying stations and other hygienic needs.

For a link to their campaign, click here.

A map shows all the locations where the water fountains would be added

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.