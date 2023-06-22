DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, DeKalb County Central United School District voted against a proposal that would have funded numerous projects across its six schools.

The school board voted against the proposal with a 2-3 vote Tuesday night, with Greg Lantz, Tony Baker and Jeff Johnson voting against the proposal and Valerie Armstrong and Heather Krebs voting in favor of the proposal.

After the school board voted against the proposal, many people attending the meeting could be seen on the livestream leaving the room.

Some of the main upgrades officials were considering included replacing fire alarm systems, inspecting and restoring roofs, fixing leaks, and renovating some rooms that are still original to the buildings.

Other facility upgrades that were proposed included upgrades to windows at DeKalb Middle School, expansions to the parking lot at DeKalb High School for band practice, replacements to lockers and doors, and renovations to the playgrounds at Country Meadow Elementary School and Waterloo Elementary School.

To pay for the “top priority” projects the district had in mind, which would cost roughly $20 million, officials proposed a $20.87 million bond issue, which would also account for miscellaneous fees such as interest, and would be paid back over 10 years at 5 percent interest.

The total payback on the bond would be over $27 million, with roughly $7 million of that being interest.

During the meeting’s public comment period, nearly all speakers discussed the proposal in some capacity, and many people wanted to see the proposal move forward.

“Not approving this and so much more will negatively impact us for decades to come,” one person said during public comment. “Our children’s children will feel the effects of this missed opportunity.”

DeKalb County Central Superintendent Steven Teders said the school district has looked into making facility upgrades since 2018.

“I’m certainly in favor of moving forward. I think the time is now to move forward,” Teders said before the vote on Tuesday. “I think a dollar spent today is worth less tomorrow [and] I think we have a lot of work that needs to get done.”

However, not all school board members thought the same way as Teders, and multiple members brought up concerns about the proposal.

“We need a detailed plan, not something that we’re going to throw on a PowerPoint presentation,” Baker said during the school board meeting. “If we don’t plan, we’re going to fail, and we’re going to be right where we’re at again.”

Although Krebs agreed with some of the points made by Baker, she also pointed out that these issues will not fix themselves and need to be addressed.

“We need a long-term plan, but we also need to take some first steps forward and get some things accomplished and keep momentum because these things aren’t fixing themselves, and they aren’t getting any cheaper,” Krebs said.

Both Lantz and Johnson expressed concerns at the amount of interest the school district would have to pay back.

It is unclear what will happen to the proposal moving forward or if there will have to be amendments made to the proposal.