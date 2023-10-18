AUBURN, Ind. (WANE)— The DeKalb County Plan Commission decided to not recommend a solar project after a public hearing Wednesday night.

The hearing lasted about two hours, and more than 100 community members attended the event. It was the first step in deciding the fate of the Sculpin Solar Project. The project is proposed to encompass more than 1,700 acres of land across 45 parcels. The site is generally situated south of C.R. 34, west of C.R. 79, north of C.R.75A/C.R. 71 and east of S.R. 1.

First, there was a 15-minute presentation given by leaders of the Sculpin Solar Project. Then, there was an allowance for public comment: 20 minutes in favor and 20 minutes against.

The most common argument that those in favor of the development gave was the positive impact it could have on the county’s economy. Those against it are most concerned about property values dropping near the proposed site.

The Plan Commission’s decision didn’t totally satisfy those on either side.

Colben Steury is against the project.

“Although it wasn’t completely what we wanted, we are happy with the steps that we made toward protecting our county,” Steury said. “The Plan Commission did a good job at discussing the matter at hand, and I believe that’s going to give us a good lead in our commissioners choosing what is right for our county.”

William Miles is a DeKalb County farmer who would lease his land to the project if approved. He said this would help with his financial situation.

“Well, my interpretation [tonight] is a little bit nervous about it,” Miles said. “Farming solar versus farming chickens; I’d rather have solar in my backyard than a chicken farm in my backyard.”

The Plan Commission’s decision to not recommend to the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners came after two ties when voting on whether to favorably or unfavorably recommend.

The Plan Commission’s decision will now be presented to the DeKalb County Commissioners and will be discussed at a hearing Oct. 30.