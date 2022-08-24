DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — William Hartman, president of Dekalb County Commissioners, first considered implementing an ordinance fee for horse-drawn vehicles after a Dekalb County resident expressed their concern for the situation.

Now, Dekalb County has proposed an ordinance that will require anyone with horse-drawn vehicles to pay a $250 fee.

Hartman cited damages to roads caused by horses as one reason for the proposed ordinance.

Hartman also said several residents claimed the proposed fee was too high.

“Several residents came in and expressed their concerns that it was too much. We thought it was maybe not enough. We had been advised that it wouldn’t be enough to actually repair the damage,” Hartman said.

LaGrange County currently requires a $100 fee for buggies, but they are thinking about upping their cost.

“We haven’t come up with a number yet or anything like that, but there will be a raise next year on the buggy plates,” said LaGrange commissioner Terry Martin, citing the price of road repairs as a need to raise the cost.

“Depending how many miles of road we do, it can be anywhere from $500,000 up to close to $800,000 or $900,000 a year.”

Other counties in northeast Indiana also have horse-drawn vehicle charges for plates.

Allen County charges $55 and Whitley County charges $35.

Steuben and Noble both charge $100, like LaGrange, but Adams County charges $120 per plate.

There will be a commissioner meeting on Monday, Aug. 29 where they will further discuss the ordinance, and Hartman said a vote could happen at that meeting.