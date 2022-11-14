DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – After multiple months of consideration, DeKalb County Commissioners are once again pondering a buggy tax.

It’s a proposition that seems Sisyphean at this point, with the commissioners having gotten close, but ultimately not being able to find enough support in late September.

On Monday, however, commissioners agreed to vote on a new ordinance at their next meeting Nov. 21.

All three commissioners shared the same concerns about road damage, and when seeking advice from other counties with large Amish populations, they have discovered that existing ordinances are not lucrative enough to cover road repairs.

“It sounds like in LaGrange, they’re just behind the 8-ball,” said Commissioner Bill Hartman at Monday’s meeting.

While all commissioners believe a flat fee for each buggy with no discounts for additional plates is the best solution, they are not set on a price point just yet.

Commissioner Todd Sanderson proposed a $250 per plate fee.

Commissioner Mike Watson responded by saying $250 wasn’t a horrible price point, noting that those who drive 10,000 miles at 20 miles per gallon in a year pay a similar amount in gas tax.

Hartman proposed something a little less: $200 per plate, which both Sanderson and Watson said was reasonable.

In addition to the plate fees, the commissioners discussed implementing a fine for not having a plate and agreed that it should be around the same cost as getting a plate.

A final change the commissioners talked about adding to the existing buggy ordinances is a light requirement.

The commissioners were unanimous on the idea of a light that is visible from all sides and is amber-colored.

“What we’re saying is a single light that is 360 degrees and amber, $200 per plate and a $200 dollar fine on top of that if you’re caught without a plate, and no discount for multiple plates,” Sanderson said.

In the past, a buggy tax has faced an outcry from residents causing progress to stop on an amended ordinance.