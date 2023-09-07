AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – In the wake of Parkview Health’s decision to remove labor and delivery services from two locations, families were protesting Thursday.

Women, men and children held signs outside Parkview DeKalb Hospital with messages like “Midwives save lives”, “Mothers deserve better, mothers deserve DeKalb”, and more sharing a glimpse of their own positive experiences giving birth at the local hospital.

Families protested Thursday outside Parkview DeKalb Hospital in the wake of the health system’s decision to phase out labor and delivery services in DeKalb and LaGrange counties.

Parkview hospitals in DeKalb and LaGrange counties will no longer have those birthing services starting sometime in September, the company announced Aug. 18. DeKalb County residents also rallied outside the hospital Aug. 27.

In the initial announcement, Parkview said one reason for the decision coincided with the nationwide issue of “ongoing challenges in ensuring sustainable access to high-quality obstetrics services”. Parkview also said the health system plans to implement a new healthcare model with high-quality prenatal and postnatal care.