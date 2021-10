ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is in the hospital after driving into a telephone pole in Ashley.

Tamara Britton, 55, of Angola was traveling west on West State Street in Ashley around 1:30 p.m. Saturday when she said she blacked out. She then veered off the road and hit a telephone pole.

Britton sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by family members. Her vehicle was totaled.

The DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Ashley Fire Dept., Parkview EMS and Bill’s Towing.