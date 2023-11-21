DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in southern DeKalb County sent two people to the hospital and knocked down power lines in the area Tuesday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 10:44 a.m., deputies responded to the intersections of county roads 68 and 35 on reports of a crash.

Authorities found two vans with heavy damage at the scene.

According to a investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, one van, driven by 37-year-old Justina A. Murray, was heading east of County Road 68 and was stopped at a stop sign where the road intersects with County Road 35.

Deputies investigate a crash in southern DeKalb County Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies spoke with a witness who told police Murray’s vehicle reportedly pulled out into the intersection as the other van, driven by 31-year-old Chelsie K. McSorley, was heading south through the intersection on County Road 35.

McSorley’s vehicle then crashed into a utility pole after crashing into Murray’s vehicle and eventually came to a rest in a nearby field.

Medical personnel took both drivers to the hospital, with Murray suffering a hand laceration and leg pain and McSorley suffering a nosebleed and neck pain, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.