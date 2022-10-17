DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two Fort Wayne natives were involved in a crash in DeKalb County Monday afternoon that sent one man to the hospital.

DeKalb County units responded to the intersection of County Road 68 and County Road 327 at approximately 3:19 p.m. on the report of a crash with injuries.

After conducting an investigation, police determined that 41-year-old Randolfo Oliva was traveling eastbound on County Road 68 and was approaching the intersection of the two roads.

Oliva then disregarded the stop sign and entered the path of 55-year-old Michael McConahay, who was traveling northbound on County Road 327, causing causing both vehicles to hit each other at a 90 degree angle, according to police.

After the collision, police say McConahay ran off the intersection and struck a telephone pole.

Oliva was transported to a hospital for further treatment regarding facial injuries, and McConahay did not suffer any injuries in the incident, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.