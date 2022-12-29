AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — At Thursday’s meeting, the DeKalb Economic Development Commission voted against Tax Increment Financing or TIF money earmarked for the development of the proposed Auburn Sports Park.

The group trying to transform the old Auburn Auction Park near CR11 and Interstate 69 had said this was a critical piece of their capital stack to transform the area into a multi-youth sports facility.

The Auburn Sports Group cited a study that the attraction would bring millions of dollars into the local economy.

Their next step has yet to be discovered.

WANE 15’s Jada Burtin is at the meeting to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.