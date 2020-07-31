Kendallville man located by DeKalb County Sheriff’s office

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they have located Stanley Bower.

Original post:

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Stanley Bower, 57, of Kendallville.

Investigators said Bower was last seen walking away from a residence in the 100 block of County Road 22 in Corunna around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

He is described as a white male, 5’7″ tall with a medium build, blue eyes and brown and white hair. Bower was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt with diamond patterns, dark jeans and blue and gray tennis shoes.

Bower does not have a vehicle according the sheriff’s office. They said he may be disoriented and in need of medical attention.

Several law enforcement agencies have checked areas where Bower could be and at this time he has not been located. A DeKalb County Sheriff drone also searched the area where Stanley was last seen.

If you see Stanley Bower or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency. The DeKalb County Central Communications non-emergency line is (260)333-7911.