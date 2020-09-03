DeKalb Co. motorcyclist dead after crashing into a tree

DEKALB, Co. (WANE) A motorcyclist is dead after losing control and crashing into a tree Wednesday night.

Police were called to County Road 23, west of DeKalb High School, around 8 p.m. Once they arrived, medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene. The victim is identified as Nathan Chaney, 29, of Auburn.

Investigators say he was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of County Road 23. When Chaney crossed back into the northbound lanes before entering a series of S curves. The motorcyclist then lost control on one of the curves and ended up flipping the motorcycle over before hitting a tree.

The DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Indiana State Police, Auburn Fire Department, and Parkview EMS, DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.