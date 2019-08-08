DeKalb Central Schools enter new year with positive outlook

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Another round of school systems return to school Thursday looking to start on a high note.

The DeKalb County Central United School District has a particular focus on positivity as it starts the 2019-2020 school year.

One of the district’s top priorities, according to its website, is creating a positive climate and culture where teachers and students work together to achieve effective learning and teaching. One way they accomplish that is through a bullying prevention program that stresses respect and positive reinforcement.

Those ideals extend throughout the district’s six schools, which consist of four elementary schools, one middle school, and a high school.

DeKalb Central’s mission is, “to develop socially responsible students who are literate, academically successful, engaged in all aspects of their education, and prepared for success in the 21st Century.”

Strategies to achieve that mission start with specific curriculum in the elementary schools that consistently focus on reading, writing, math, and science. Beyond those subjects, teachers also work to reinforce ideals that help students become contributing members of an ever-changing society.

Students’ unique learning experiences at DeKalb Central continue in middle school with grades 6-8. In their 7th grade year, students can choose from two different learning styles – Fusion and Legacy.

The Legacy option allows students to learn in a more traditional environment with emphasis on a workshop model of teaching and learning. That includes class periods broken into small sessions for different purposes.

The Fusion experience is a more immersive, project-based learning environment that challenges students to solve real-world problems. According to the district’s website, the goal is to develop skills vital to the 21st Century workplace in addition to teaching state standards and course content.

Students at the high school have the opportunity to continue those learning styles with a traditional lecture-based approach, or the New Tech project-based learning system.

DeKalb High School also offers 14 Advanced Placement courses, 18 College Dual Credit Courses, 14 Vocational Programs, five Project Lead the Way Courses, four Experiential Programs, and several Online Digital Courses through Apex Learning.

