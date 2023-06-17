EDGERTON, Ind. (WANE) — On June 16, the Ohio State Highway Patrol in partnership with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to remove impaired drivers from roadways.

Troopers and deputies conducted an OVI checkpoint in Ohio from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on U,S, Route 6, near the state lines. During this checkpoint, deputies made brief contact with the drivers that passed.

Only westbound traffic was checked and 184 vehicles made the checkpoint. None were found to be impaired

In addition, there were saturation patrols in areas of Ohio and Indiana. Fifty-six vehicles were stopped for traffic violations and two drivers were arrested for impaired driving.