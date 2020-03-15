DeKalb, Adams County schools close due to Coronavirus

School districts in DeKalb County and Adams County announced extended closures due to Coronavirus Saturday.

DeKalb Central United School District, DeKalb Eastern Schools, and the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District will be closed Monday, March 16, 2020, with a tentative return to school on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Representatives from the districts said they’re “acting with an abundance of caution” after meeting with officials from the DeKalb County Health Department.

Adams Central Community Schools will be closed the week of March 16-20, off for spring break March 23-27, and then closed for two more weeks March 30 – April 10. Students will have E-Learning days for many of those off-days.