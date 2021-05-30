Defiance driver seriously injured after crashing with cement culvert while driving through soybean field

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man drove through a soybean field and struck a cement culvert as he attempted to go back onto the road on Sunday afternoon.

Allan L. Schliesser, 55, was driving westbound on Buckskin Road when he drove off the right side of the roadway. He then decided to drive through a soybean field, re-enter the street via Rosedale Road, and hit the culvert.

Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 2:40 p.m. Police said he was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol is suspected to be a factor. Schliesser was seriously injured and had to be flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to always wear safety belts and never drive impaired or distracted.