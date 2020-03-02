Defiance County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible homicide

DEFIANCE, ohio (WANE) – The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide Sunday.

Deputies were called to Behnfeldt Rd. on a domestic disturbance call around 4:15 p.m. Upon arrival, a dead adult man was discovered.

According to Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel, an investigation is underway into a possible homicide in connection to the domestic assault that occurred.

Assisting at the scene was Ohio Bureau of of Criminal Investigations, Defiance County Prosecutor, and Sherwood EMS.

With the assistance of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, suspect Dustin Vogelsong was arrested with pending charges.

Further information will be released at later point.